Scripps Health targeted by cyberattack

A cyberattack targeting Scripps Health over the weekend forced the healthcare provider to suspend access to its online portal, and postpone appointments for some patients.

In a statement, the hospital system said it detected the breach late Saturday night. It did not provide details about the hack, or whether patient information had been compromised.

The provider suspended access to some of its system applications as a result of the cyberattack.

The statement said that while their system is down, “patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively at our facilities, utilizing established back-up processes, including offline documentation methods.”

Patients who were scheduled for appointments for today and tomorrow, May 3, had to be rescheduled because of the breach. Scripps Health said it was working to notify patients about the changes.

The hospital system says its technical teams and vendor partners are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. It has notified law enforcement and government agencies about the breach.