Thick plumes of white smoke are seen emanating from an Oceanside, Calif. scrap yard on Monday, July 18, 2022. (Photo by Steve Deck)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Firefighters are battling a blaze Monday that’s throwing off thick plumes of smoke in the air from an Oceanside scrap yard.

Crews from the Oceanside Fire Department were trying to knock down the fire that began inside Ecology Auto Wrecking Storage in the 1000 block of W. Airport Road, north of state Route 76, the North County Fire Protection District said in a tweet.

While details about the fire are limited, smoke emanating from the property was seen high in the air in Oceanside and appeared to be visible from the freeway.

It is not yet clear how the fire started.

Check back for updates on this developing story.