Scorching heat in San Diego County expected to last until the weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Another day of scorching heat baked San Diego County Tuesday, with relief not expected to arrive until this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

High pressure over the southwestern United States was expected to peak Tuesday, then weaken slightly for the latter half of the workweek, forecasters said.

An excessive heat warning is posted until 10 p.m. Thursday in the San Diego County valleys, mountains and deserts.

The temperature at our office is currently 94 degrees with a 72 degree dewpoint. This makes for a heat index of 102 degrees! For perspective, #Miami is currently 92 with a dewpoint of 72 (heat index 100). So we are more tropical than Miami today! 🌴#CAHeatWave #CAwx @NWSMiami — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 18, 2020

The California Independent System Operator, which manages about 80% of the state’s electricity, warned of possible rotating blackouts Tuesday in order to conserve power during the heat wave. A statewide Flex Alert remains in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

While San Diego Gas & Electric customers throughout the county experienced outages on Friday and Saturday, a round of blackouts expected Monday did not occur.

SDG&E, which announced Monday afternoon that outages were expected to affect potentially more than 100,000 customers, said the blackouts were ultimately avoided “in part thanks to local residents and businesses heeding the call to cut back on energy usage.”

The NWS urged residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children, seniors and pets should be never be left unattended in a vehicle, with car interiors able to “reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes,” according to the NWS.

Campo set a high temperature record on Monday, according to the NWS. The desert locale northeast of Tecate recorded a high of 106, eclipsing its previous mark of 103 for the date, set in 2001.

San Diego County has nine cooling centers available countywide with mandatory mask wearing and social distancing protocols in place.

Alpine, Borrego Springs, Fallbrook, Lakeside, Potrero, Ramona, Santa Ysabel, Spring Valley and Valley Center each have one “Cool Zone” location.

The city of San Diego also announced Tuesday that several recreation centers, libraries and other public buildings were serving as cooling centers amid the heat.

The following facilities will be open from noon until 5 p.m. daily until Sunday:

— MLK Recreation Center, 6401 Skyline Drive;

— Mountain View Community Center, 641 S. Boundary Drive;

— Mid-City Gymnasium, 4302 Landis St.;

— Cesar Chavez Community Center, 455 Sycamore Road; and

— Central Library, 330 Park Blvd.