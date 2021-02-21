Scooter rider suffers brain bleed after being hit by car

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man riding a scooter was struck and injured Sunday by a 67-year-old woman driving a Ford Escape in the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego.

The crash took place in the 1200 block of West Mission Drive about 1:25 p.m., San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital and treated for a brain bleed and road rash, Buttle said.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, he continued. The woman drifted to the right as she was crossing a bridge and hit the scooter, Buttle said.

Anyone with information on this accident was asked to call San Diego police at either 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

