SAN DIEGO — A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life after crashing into a vehicle while riding a Bird scooter in the University City area, authorities said.

The collision happened around 2:19 p.m. in the 4100 block of Nobel Drive when the scooter rider on the eastbound side of the road made a left (northbound) turn against a red arrow, hitting the front of a Hyundai Elantra traveling westbound, Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department stated in a release.

Buttle says the scooter rider suffered life-threatening injuries, including but not limited to: significant soft tissue damage to the head and face, cervical fractures and a fractured right femur.

No injuries were reported for the 58-year-old woman driving the Hyundai Elantra.

The collision is under investigation by SDPD traffic officers. It is not suspected as a driving under the influence incident, Buttle confirmed.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.