SAN DIEGO — The best ice cream and gelato shops in San Diego are joining forces this weekend to scoop for a good cause.

This homegrown and original event, dubbed the Scoop San Diego Ice Cream Festival, will be back for its fifth year on Sunday to kick off the summer season.

Held on North Park Way between 30th Street and Granada Avenue, attendees can sample a variety of ice cream and gelato flavors while helping to support the San Diego Food Bank.

According to event organizers, 100% of net proceeds from this year’s event will be donated to the group, which is the largest hunger-relief organization in San Diego County.

General admission tickets are $40 before service fees. With this pass, those with a sweet-tooth can enjoy a total of 10, 1 ounce samples from participating vendors (only one sample per vendor is permitted).

VIP Ice Cream Lounge passes are also available for $100 pre-taxes. These ticketholders will have access to the exclusive VIP hour (11 a.m. to noon) to explore and taste ice cream from the vendors before general admission opens. Here’s a breakdown of what VIP entry will get you:

An opportunity to mingle with local ice cream and gelato chefs who will be serving exclusive flavors only available in the VIP Lounge.

A complimentary swag bag.

Cold brew drinks from Communal Coffee in a cool, shaded space to relax and chill in between sampling your favorite frozen treats.

A total of 10, 1 ounce samples from participating vendors.

Early entry to the festival starting at 11a.m.

Bonus photo opportunities.

Event organizers say tickets, which can be purchased here, are selling fast.

Scoop San Diego benefits a different local non-profit every summer during this festival, with a mission to support underserved communities in the region.