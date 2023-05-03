OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Surfing is a lifestyle in San Diego, and a new exhibition at the California Surf Museum will explore the science behind the sport.

The multi-media exhibit uses charts, diagrams, photographs, art and video monitors to explain the energy, tides, types of surf breaks and conditions and custodianship of the oceans, the California Surf Museum said in a release Wednesday.

“While modern science is forever looking for explanations of what goes on in the natural world, modern day surfers have been at the ready to apply this knowledge where they can in advancing in the art of riding waves,” said Jim Kempton, President of the California Surf Museum’s Board of Directors. “As early as the mid-1940s, California surfing trailblazer Bob Simmons, a former Cal Tech student, was consulting hydrographic coastal navigation charts to discover formally unknown surf sites. He also was applying technological advances found in a Navy, MIT-led, World War II study intended to improve the speed and maneuverability of military boats in launching a revolutionary new phase in surfboard design and materials.”

The exhibit opens on May 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Teachers will receive background notes, lesson plan formats with activities and a copy of Kim Dwinell’s book “The Science of Surfing” before their visit. Students will also be given memorable artifacts related to the exhibit.