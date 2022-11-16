SAN DIEGO — Classes were canceled Wednesday for schools in the Mountain Empire Unified School District due to high winds, district officials announced.

A High Wind Warning is in place through Wednesday night, with intense and widespread gusts expected in San Diego’s mountain region, according to the National Weather Service.

Classes were canceled due to the high winds, which makes travel to and from schools challenging, especially for large vehicles like school buses, the San Diego Office of Education said.

Classes are expected to resume Thursday for all schools in the district.