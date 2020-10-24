School helps El Cajon family who lost everything in apartment fire

EL CAJON, Calif. — A family who lost nearly everything they owned in an apartment fire earlier this month is bouncing back from the disaster thanks to donations from a local school.

“Ever since it happened, it’s just been love from everywhere, unconditionally,” said Javonte Jones, who lives with his wife Shanice and their two sons, ages 4 and 6.

Word about the fire quickly spread around Magnolia Elementary, where the oldest boy is a student. Counselor Debbie Stallard said they put out an email earlier this week and had piles of donations in just two days. On Friday morning, school staff showed up with boxes.

“We are so excited to be able to make someone’s day. This family is near-and-dear to our heart. A lot of our students live in this complex and they were touched by this story,” Stallard said.

The boys and their parents were staying with family until Thursday, when they moved into another unit in the complex. The timing could not have been better for the donations, from food and clothing to bedding and kitchen supplies.

“I just want to say thank you so much. I couldn’t imagine all of this in two days,” Shanice Jones said.

The group also gifted the family a new Chromebook for schoolwork.

“In a time that’s hard on all of us, the way we feel better is to help others,” Stallard said.

Staff from @MagnoliaCVUSD leave surprise donations for student’s family who lost all belongings in El Cajon apartment fire – story @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/G8iu7jDQkK — Jason Sloss (@JasonSlossFOX5) October 23, 2020