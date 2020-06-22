School district raises Pride, trans and Black Lives Matter flags

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Unified School District raised flags for Black Lives Matter, Pride and the transgender community Monday, ahead of a board meeting to discuss officially recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday and educational opportunity.

The flags raised outside the district building in University Heights came after the district heard from students who wanted SDUSD to take a firm stance in an ongoing national discussion about racial justice and inequality more broadly.

“Today’s flag-raising is about recognizing that we have racial injustice in our society,” a student board member told FOX 5 Monday. “In addition, we have injustice coming about in our LGBTQ community, and we have inequality in treatment, and that’s not something that’s OK in San Diego Unified.”

The district’s Board of Education will also vote Tuesday on a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday “to be observed every year, as a day of celebration of the past, present, and future of Black resilience, culture and liberation.”

Under the new policy, educators would “teach the importance of Juneteenth and current movements such as ‘Black Lives Matter’ that advance liberation efforts for the Black community with classroom lessons throughout the year.”

“I think that this is long overdue,” said Kai’Jah Peterson, a freshman at San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, in a news release from the district. “All being considered, I am grateful that we are taking a step in the right direction.”

Tuesday’s board meeting will be streamed live and can be viewed on YouTube.