SAN DIEGO — Some school districts in San Diego County will have a late start Thursday due to inclement weather and icy road conditions, education officials said.

The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) made the announcement Wednesday evening for the following districts in the East County area:

— Julian Union Elementary School District

— Julian Union High School District

— Mountain Empire Unified School District

— Spencer Valley School District

— Warner Unified School District

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” Music Watson with the SDCOE stated in a news release.

The latest storm system is expected to bring temperatures down to near freezing as a freeze warning is in effect starting at midnight until 8 a.m. Thursday for San Diego County’s inland valleys, according to National Weather Service San Diego.

