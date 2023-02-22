SAN DIEGO — Multiple San Diego County school districts will be closed for the second straight day due to inclement weather, according to education officials.

The following school districts will not open on Thursday, Feb. 23:

— Julian Union Elementary School District

— Julian Union High School District

— Mountain Empire Unified School District

— Spencer Valley School District

The announcement from the San Diego County Office of Education comes after those same school districts called off classes Wednesday.

“The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts,” Music Watson with the San Diego County Office of Education stated in a news release.

For real-time updates, the Office of Education has directed the public to monitor their Twitter page (@SanDiegoCOE).