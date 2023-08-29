SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A school bus caught fire Tuesday morning in San Marcos while five students and the driver were inside, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department said.

Around 8 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the fire near Mission Road and Las Posas Road.

According to SDSO in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the bus was on route to Twin Oaks High School when the flames erupted in the back engine of the bus.

When SDSO arrived on scene, the students and driver were already safely evacuated and waiting on the sidewalk.

Deputies boarded the vehicle to ensure no additional passengers were inside. Firefighters then worked to extinguish the fire.

As none of the students were injured, a second school bus came to pick them up to take them to school, SDSO said.

This incidents comes about two weeks into the school year for students in the San Marcos Unified School District, who held its first day of school on Aug. 15.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time by the California Highway Patrol, who is the regulating agency for school buses.