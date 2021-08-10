School begins for students in Grossmont Union High School District

SAN DIEGO — High schools in the Grossmont Union district were busy Tuesday morning as 20,000 students headed back to campus on the first day of school.

Once again this year, the focus is on safety and stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

“One big lesson we learned last year is that students learn best from their teachers in face-to-face interaction,” district superintendent Theresa Kemper said.

YOU play a role in keeping our children safe this #BacktoSchool season. Flashing red lights on school buses mean STOP.🛑 It is for the children crossing the street in front of the bus.

Remember: Stop on Red, Kids Ahead.@NHTSAgov @OTS_CA pic.twitter.com/vudqZDp4gm — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) August 10, 2021

The district first welcomed back students last September. Like last year, teachers, staff and students are required to wear masks inside classrooms and school buildings.

Dr. John Bradley, medical director of infectious disease at Rady Children’s Hospital, said masks are necessary to help prevent kids from getting the virus at school then spreading it at home and off campus.

“Kids, even without masks, if they go back to school and pick it up, they’ll be fine. But if they pick it up, they’ll spread it to friends. Once they’re out of school, they’ll spread it to parents, grandparents,” Bradley said.

The La Mesa-Spring Valley School District follows Grossmont Union in welcoming their students back on Wednesday.