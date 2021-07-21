School begins for students in Chula Vista, Sweetwater districts

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — It’s the first day of school for students in two San Diego area school districts.

The Chula Vista Elementary School District and Sweetwater Union High School District are both welcoming back students Wednesday.

CVESD said students at all of its 46 schools will return to full-time, in-person learning for the first time in 16 months, and the Sweetwater District said many of their 36,000 students at 24 middle and high school campuses are also returning for the first time since March 13, 2020.

Heads up #ChulaVista. Drivers are advised to be aware of increased foot & motor traffic when Chula Vista Elementary School District & Sweetwater Union High School District classes begin tomorrow, July 21. Slow down and drive safe! @SUHSD @Chulavistafire1 @ChulaVistaPD pic.twitter.com/Wsw44RGuIs — City of Chula Vista (@thinkchulavista) July 21, 2021

Sweetwater was part of a pilot program with San Diego State University this summer that distributed 6,000 COVID-19 home testing kits to a middle school. The program aimed to determine if self-testing of students’ high-risk family members can help keep schools safe.

SUHSD is also reminding families that all students will receive free lunch during the 2021-2022 school year thanks to a USDA extension for students.

Important Lunch Application Update: All #SUHSD students will receive free lunch during the 21-22 school year due to the USDA extension for students. Lunch applications do not need to be completed at this time. More information from your child’s school will be available soon. pic.twitter.com/bvkWbEkwPD — Sweetwater Schools (@SUHSD) July 16, 2021