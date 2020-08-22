‘Save the Post Office’ rallies planned around county over election concerns

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A coalition of activists, led by MoveOn.org, have declared Saturday a “day of action” aimed at saving the U.S. Postal system with nearly 700 rallies planned nationwide — including the San Diego area.

The rallies are set for 11 a.m. local time outside various postal facilities.

“We will show up at local post offices across the country for ‘Save the Post Office Saturday’ to save the post office from (President Donald) Trump and declare that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy must resign,” said a statement on the MoveOn.org website.

DeJoy, who became Postmaster General on June 16, has been accused of tampering with the nation’s postal service by banning overtime, removing mail sorting equipment and prohibiting extra trips by postal workers to collect mail and parcels that arrive later in the day. to cut costs.

The U.S. Postal Service lost $8.8 billion in fiscal 2019, more than twice what it lost the previous year, and DeJoy has said the changes are necessary to save money.

Critics have said the changes have slowed mail delivery at a time when more people are relying on the service amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and to vote by mail ahead of the Nov. 3 General Election.

Demonstrators prepare signs as they gather to protest President Donald Trump donor and current U.S. Postmaster General Louis Dejoy on August 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Similar rallies are planned at several USPS locations around San Diego County on Aug. 22. (Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

DeJoy defended his leadership during a hearing Friday before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and said operational changes would be put on hold until after the election. He also vowed post offices will be able to handle mail-in ballots.

He is expected to testify Monday before the House Oversight Committee

Here are some of the “Save the Post Office” rallies scheduled Saturday in San Diego County.

Oceanside – 1895 Avenida del Oro. (parking lot south of the Post Office, at the northwest corner of Avenida del Oro and Avenida de la Plata)

Carlsbad – 1700 Aviara Parkway

Vista – 960 Postal Way

Encinitas – 1150 Garden View Road (corner of El Camino Real and Gardenview Road)

Pacific Beach – 4640 Cass St.

Hillcrest – 3911 Cleveland Ave.

Carmel Mountain – 11251 Rancho Carmel Drive

Lakeside -12515 Woodside Ave.

University City – 3298 Governor Drive

College Grove – 3426 College Ave.

Ocean Beach – 4833 Santa Monica Ave.

Normal Heights – 3288 Adams Ave.