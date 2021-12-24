Satu, orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, dies at 26

Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, has died. He was 26. (Photo courtesy of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Satu, a male orangutan at the San Diego Zoo, has died. He was 26.

The zoo announced Satu’s death on social media on Thursday, saying the orangutan’s cause of death is likely to be related to cancer. Satu had been under veterinary care for serious illness but collapsed and was unable to be resuscitated.

“This charismatic primate, and member of our family, will be sorely missed by wildlife care specialists, wildlife health team, volunteers, and guests,” the zoo said in a Facebook post. “Please take a moment to offer your condolences to all those who are especially feeling this loss. We thank you for your support during this difficult time.”

Other details were not immediately available.

Satu was born at the zoo in 1995. He sired two offspring, a male named Cinta and a female named Aisha.