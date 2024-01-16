SANTEE, Calif. — An East County salon is closed Tuesday after an SUV crashed into the storefront shortly before opening.

According to reports from the scene, a Toyota RAV4 crashed into the front of Fantastic Sams on Mission Gorge Road, causing major damage to both the vehicle and the salon.

Vehicle crashes into Fantastic Sams in Santee

The family-owned business would have opened at 9 a.m. but because the SUV hit a post inside the salon, the owners are waiting for the City to inspect the damage to see when they can open again.

The driver was not injured, but the SUV was heavily damaged and towed from the scene.

