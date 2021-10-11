Santee plane crash was city’s third in 6 years

SANTEE, Calif. — The plane that crashed into a Santee neighborhood Monday resulted in the third deadly crash involving a small plane in the East County city in the past six years.

February 2018

A medical school professor and his wife died on February 6, 2018 when a single-engine Cessna 182 Skylane crashed into a Santee industrial yard shortly after taking off from Gillespie Field in El Cajon.

The plane’s engine apparently failed, and when the pilot seemingly appeared to return to the airport, the plane wheeled around and descended, crashing near Cuyamaca Street and Prospect Avenue — about 1,000 feet northwest of the general-aviation airport.

(San Diego News Video)

September 2015

A flight instructor and his student died on September 3, 2015 when a single-engine Piper Cherokee crashed in the driveway of Santee home.

The aircraft took off from Gillespie Field before it experienced a sudden loss of power, according to a preliminary federal investigative report. The plane went down on Corte de la Donna near Paseo de los Castillos, clipped the roof of a house, crashed onto a driveway and struck three parked vehicles before flipping over and catching fire, the National Transportation Safety Board reported.

December 2012

Two women and a man from Arizona died on December 29, 2012, when a single-engine Lancair IV-P crashed in the Sycamore Canyon Open Space Preserve, about three miles north of Santee.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman said the pilot of the plane had taken off from Montgomery Field and was headed for Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix.