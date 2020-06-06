Santee officials order curfew for Sunday

Officials in Santee have ordered a curfew for Sunday starting at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, as protests against racism and police brutality continue this weekend in San Diego County and nationwide.

SANTEE, Calif. (CNS) – Santee city officials have ordered a curfew for Sunday starting at 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, as protests against racism and police brutality continue this weekend in San Diego County and nationwide, tied to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Sunday curfew is for the portions of Santee located to the west of Magnolia Avenue, including all of Magnolia itself, extending to the westerly boundary of the city.

“Based on a review of the large gatherings and incidents that have occurred this past week in the city of Santee, the city has implemented an update to the curfew orders,” Kathy Valverde, assistant to the city manager, said on Saturday.

A curfew order for Saturday has not been issued, Valverde said.

“However, if credible evidence of a specific and imminent risk to public health and safety occurs, an emergency curfew will be issued and planned to commence at 9:30 p.m. (Saturday) and extend to June 7 at 6 a.m.,” Valverde said.

The curfew zone would cover the commercial area that includes south of Mast Boulevard, east of Carlton Hills Boulevard, west of Magnolia Avenue, and north of Highway 52.