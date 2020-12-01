Santee marks 40th birthday celebration with fireworks

SANTEE, Calif. – Santee celebrated its 40th birthday Tuesday with a day of treats around town and fireworks, which residents were encouraged to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes.

The pandemic forced the city to change its plans but not cancel them, Santee Vice Mayor Laura Koval said.

“Normally on an event like this we’d have probably 12,000 people and a concert at the park,” Koval said. “We just couldn’t do that this year. But we didn’t want to be the town that didn’t celebrate their city.”

Ahead of the holiday season, the city plans to move forward with socially distanced Santa Claus photos this more.

More information is available on the city’s website.