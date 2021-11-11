Santee honors veterans with new memorial, bridge dedication

SANTEE, Calif. — Veterans, community members and local leaders are celebrating the dedication of a new memorial and bridge on a very fitting day.

The City of Santee and the Santee Chamber of Commerce hosted a dedication ceremony Thursday beginning at 11:11 a.m. at the Santee Veterans Memorial and Bridge. Work on the one-of-a-kind memorial at the corner of Fanita Parkway and Mast Boulevard was completed this summer.

The city says the project was funded by private donors and fundraising efforts. Dustin Trotter, a local resident and owner of TDT Construction, spearheaded the effort in order to give locals a site to honor and recognize veterans, the wars they fought in and their service to our country.

Every element of the memorial was developed with honoring veterans in mind. The memorial structure is 11 feet long on each side in recognition of the origins of Veterans Day and the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.