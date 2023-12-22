SAN DIEGO — Santa Claus is comin’ to town, or came to one place so far, ahead of his big day.

Santa visited San Diego’s tiniest and newest residents this week at Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were visited by the jolly fellow, as Dr. Rich Song, a pediatrician with UC San Diego Health, dressed up as Santa Claus to visit families going through a tough time this holiday season.

The babies also got to dress up for their first Christmas and photo shoot.

Santa, or neonatologist Richard Song, MD, visits patients at the Jacobs Medical Center NICU. (Photo: Leslie Aquinde, UC San Diego Health)

NICU specializes in the treatment of babies born prematurely, some weighing less than a pound, or with health issues that require hospitalization, UC San Diego Health says.

Santa’s visit aimed to brighten the day of families during this challenging time in their lives.

UC San Diego Health is the only medical center in San Diego to have both a regional NICU and a labor and delivery service in the same facility.