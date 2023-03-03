CARLSBAD, Calif. – An ice cream parlor based in Santa Barbara is going farther south with a brand-new location in Carlsbad.

“McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams” has been around since 1949, with the first shop opening in Santa Barbara in Dec. 1950, according to its website. Over the years the creamery has become a Santa Barbara staple with six more “scoop shops” opening in Southern California.

The ice cream brand is known for the seasonal ingredients used in its mouthwatering desserts.

Some flavors they have include chocolate-covered strawberries, eureka lemon and marionberries as well as sea salt cream and cookies – just to name a few.

The new Carlsbad “scoop shop” is scheduled to be at the Forum sometime in early summer. But as of Friday, there is no official opening date.

Below are some Yelp reviews from people who visited one of the shops at 728 State St. in Santa Barbara.

“I love ice cream so much that for Lent, this is what I was giving up. Well, so much for that commitment on Saturday!”

Scoops of various different ice creams depicted on a hard surface, some melting

Pints of ice cream from McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

A two-scoop brown colored ice cream placed inside a waffle cone

A cookie ice cream sandwich being held by woman

“So yummy!! We came here two days in a row because of how good the ice cream was.

Sea Salt Cream & Cookies: 8/10. The salt brought out the sweetness of the ice cream, and the mini cookie bits inside were so good. Eureka Lemon & Marionberries: 9/10. This somehow topped the sea salt cream & cookies!! Perfect combination of tangy and sweet and creamy all in one.”

The Santa Barbara-based chain also has “scoop shops” in the Los Angeles area (Downtown Los Angeles, Studio City, Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica) and San Luis Obispo.

If you have never tried “McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams” there are plenty of options for you to get a taste before you drive over to any of the existing locations.

The easiest way to try some flavors is by driving to your local grocery store. On McConnell’s website, there are dozens of stores that carry their ice cream – not all the flavors might be available though.

Another way to do it is by ordering the ice cream online. You can pick any flavor you want and have it shipped to you – there is a caveat though – you must order a minimum of four pints for delivery. Each pint is worth $12.

The existing “scoop shops” are generally open every day, except Christmas and New Year’s Day.