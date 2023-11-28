SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) held a meeting Monday inviting the public to come and give input on its search for its next CEO, but only a handful of people showed up.

“It seemed like it was planned to be a vacuum here tonight,” resident George Halgedahl said to FOX 5 after a low-attendance public impact meeting.

The search is now underway for a new SANDAG CEO and Monday was the first of two meetings to give the people of San Diego an opportunity to participate in discussions surrounding what they would like to see out of the next leader.

“There was a lack of projection, as far as this event, to the constituents in this district. Almost nobody showed up. At least six or seven people showed up,” Halgedahl went on to say.

One of those residents was Shane Harris, a civil rights advocate who called out the organization for poor planning of a Monday meeting that was held in the Encanto area following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The forum all surrounded a delicate decision which begs quite the question for residents: What characteristics make up the best fit to lead SANDAG toward the interests of the community.

“We want somebody who has the experience of large, bold, transitions, like the kind we’re looking at for San Diego,” shared one resident.

The move comes after current CEO Hasan Ikhrata submitted his resignation in July. He has recently been in the hot seat when touting a “mileage tax” — one residents say puts low-income families at a disadvantage.

“If they were to ever institute a ‘mileage tax,’ it would be very regressive for the low-income and middle class. We’re struggling everyday just to get to work, drop the kids off, pick up the kids,” said a resident.

The same recruiting firm that helped hire Ikhrata is also taking over this go around, now gearing up all in hopes of finding the most eligible candidate to fill the seat by next summer.

“All of this feedback, it’s important for the board to know what the community is thinking. We’ve done employee engagements as well to hear what the employees are thinking,” said Pam Derby, who is the manager of executive recruitment with firm CPHSR. “Do they want an engineer, do they want a planner, those are all those things we need to ferret out.”

Right now, CPSHR is collecting surveys about the CEO position until Dec. 1. San Diegans can access that survey here.

There will also be an online public meeting Wednesday for those who were unable to attend in person Monday.

The official hiring process kicks off at the start of the new year, with the CEO role said to be filled by next summer. Until then, an interim CEO will take over which will be announced Dec. 8th.