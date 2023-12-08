SAN DIEGO — SANDAG is going through a transition period and the latest board meeting was the last for CEO Hasan Ikhrata who is leaving the transportation planning agency at the end of the year.

“I want to thank you, deeply, for the amazing five years. We didn’t always see things the same way, but we all have the same goal — and that is to aim high for the benefit of this agency,” said Ikhrata at the beginning of the meeting.

As Ikhrata’s tumultuous five-year run winds down, the board announced deputy CEO Coleen Clementson will take over as the new interim CEO starting next month.

“I take very seriously the work that SANDAG does. I think that is something you probably know about me, that I understand how it impacts every single person in this region. That work includes being good stewards of public dollars, of taxpayer dollars, and that’s something I take very seriously and will work closely with our staff to make sure that we’re using every penny wisely,” said Clementson.

SANDAG is tackling problems with the SR 125 toll road and allegations from a lawsuit filed last month that up to 45,000 drivers were incorrectly charged for tolls.

SANDAG’s CFO says it stems from deficiencies in the software processing transactions.

“Staff is continuously monitoring the system to identify any errors in customer accounts, and immediately address them,” said CFO Andre Douzdjian.

Meanwhile, El Cajon Mayor and board member Bill Wells is calling for an independent investigation into the toll operations in the South Bay.

“I think SANDAG has been through so much scandal and the public has lost so much trust in SANDAG, that we don’t have any room to operate in secret. We have to be completely in the light,” said Wells.

The board also announced it is adding an advisory member who will represent the unincorporated communities in the county.

“This is a momentous day in San Diego County for the more than half a million residents living in the unincorporated area,” said Supervisor Joel Anderson, who began advocating for the addition of an advisory member earlier this year. “Those who live in the unincorporated areas have unique challenges and now they will have a seat at the table when SANDAG makes decisions that affects the entirety of the county.”