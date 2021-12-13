San Ysidro port of entry lanes rerouted after shooting at border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man is in federal custody Monday after a failed attempt to enter the United States by speeding through the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The man allegedly tried to drive a vehicle from Mexico through U.S. Customs and Border Protection screening lanes “at a high rate of speed” and rear-ended another car around 9:45 p.m., said Lt. Jud Campbell of the San Diego Police Department.

As the suspect tried to drive around the vehicle, a Border Patrol officer shot “multiple times” at the vehicle. The driver was not injured, police said.

No other information was released, including the name of the suspect. The Department of Homeland Security was investigating him for “illegal entry and assault,” according to reports.

The identity of the agent is also being withheld. SDPD did report that the officer is a long-time federal agent.

CBP tweeted that the incident closed multiple lanes on the east side of the port of entry.

Overnight Dec. 12 into Monday, if travelers do choose to use the San Ysidro port of entry, please observe all posted signs to monitor for new temporary traffic patterns and ensure they are in the correct lane, SENTRI, Ready, or general. — CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) December 13, 2021

Temporary traffic patterns will be stationed throughout Monday.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.