San Ysidro mothers hold vigil for missing Fort Hood soldier

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. – The search for a missing soldier from Fort Hood made its way to San Diego this week where a group of mothers are demanding answers.

They held a vigil Monday in San Ysidro hoping to spread awareness in the search for U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillen, missing for the past two months after her mother said she was being sexually harassed by a sergeant. Guillen, 20, last was seen at a parking lot at Fort Hood, an Army post based in Texas.

Although the case is thousands of miles away, these mothers see their own daughters in Guillen, acknowledging her disappearance hits close to home.

“It concerns me because I have a daughter,” organizer Olga Espinoza said, “and it hurts to see a mom suffering, a family, I mean sister, and I felt like this needs to be spread out.”

Margie Moreno is worried because her daughter serves in the military, too.

“I want to say yes that she is safe, but you know now there’s a fear that I have in me as a mother,” Moreno said.

This vigil comes after the body of another soldier, Gregory Morales, was found Friday near Fort Hood. Morales had been missing since 2019. Officials are investigating his death as a homicide, according to the Austin (Texas) American-Stateman.

“I’m just in awe,” Moreno said. “I just can not believe it. Just not for the females. This is for the men and women in the military — it’s anyone. Who’s safe in there? Are they really safe?”

The Army now is offering a $55,000 reward for anyone with information that can help locate Guillen.