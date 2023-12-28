SAN DIEGO — A married couple found dead in a vehicle in Campo Tuesday, days after they had been reported missing by family members, have been identified by authorities.

On Thursday, Lt. Steve Shebloski with the San Diego Police Department confirmed 52-year-old Johnny Soto and 45-year-old Melissa Soto, both residents of San Ysidro, were the deceased individuals in this incident.

The pair was found in the Golden Acorn Casino parking lot at 1800 Golden Acorn Way. Detectives from the SDPD’s Southern Division and the Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

The exact nature of what occurred and why they were missing is still under investigation. Based on preliminary evidence, authorities say the man was killed from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

At this time, the woman’s injuries are undetermined and will be confirmed by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her death is being investigated as a homicide with her husband as the lone suspect, police said.

SDPD said this suspected murder-suicide incident “appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.