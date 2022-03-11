SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Layoff notices are going out to dozens of teachers and other employees in the San Marcos Unified School District.

Dale Pluciennek, with the San Marcos Educators Association, says earlier this month they found out 97 certified staff — mostly teachers — would lose their jobs.

“They say it’s because of declining enrollment, but everywhere in the state has declining enrollment,” he said. “Districts near us have declining enrollment. They’re not cutting, not even close to the amount that we are, if any.”

The school district released a statement about the upcoming layoffs.

“SMUSD has been contending with deficit spending primarily due to rising costs, including employee pension increases, expanded services, and increases to utility, supply, and healthcare costs. These have put significant strain on the budget and must be addressed now to ensure the long-term fiscal health of the district.“

Pluciennek called out the district, saying that they would “really regret these cuts.”

“Come next year, when they want go back and re-hire them, because they realize, ‘Oh actually we need teachers, they’re going be gone, they’re going to be somewhere else nearby,’” he said.

According to Pluciennek, morale is extremely low among teachers in the district after he received texts from teachers who are crying about it. Teachers have already been working without a contract and receiving what the teacher’s union has called “insulting” offers during negotiations for a new contract.

“It’s an absolutely unnecessary cut,” he said. “It’s an unnecessary thing for teachers to go through these emotions. I’ve experienced it myself, it’s a horrible day.”