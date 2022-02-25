SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Marcos Unified School District sent a letter Thursday to Governor Gavin Newsom, asking when schools can expect an “endemic plan” addressing masking in schools.

The California Department of Public Health dropped its mask mandate on Feb. 15, except for schools.

“It wasn’t a political statement, it wasn’t advocating any one position over another, it was a strong request for a clear and predictable timeline from the governor on the next face of the pandemic for our schools,” SMUSD Superintendent Andy Johnsen said.

The letter, which was signed by Johnsen and the school board, was asking for “reliable timelines” on when an endemic plan addressing masking in schools will be implemented.

On Friday, the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention announced it would be dropping its mask recommendation for “low-risk” areas – including inside schools. The recommendation comes days before the CDPH is expected to announce new mask guidelines for school districts statewide.

Right now, according to the CDC, San Diego County is considered to be “high-risk” – it is unclear if the governor will take into account the CDC’s new recommendation.

In the meantime, Johnsen says he hopes the Governor can take into account the districts letter.

“When it is safe, we are all ready to get back to normal – we need the governor and the CDPH to tell us when that time is safe and right now again with the murkiness of not knowing I think that is where some of the frustration is coming in,” Johnsen said.