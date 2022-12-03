SAN MARCOS, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department thanked the public for their efforts in helping to locate a missing teenager who was reunited with her family on Friday.

Authorities said Sofia Corbisiero, 13, called her mother just before 1:30 p.m. to inform her she was coming home. This comes after sheriffs reported the teen as a voluntary runaway who left her San Marcos residence on Nov. 20.

The sheriff’s department said it appreciates the public and media’s help in keeping an eye out for Sofia until she made it back home safely.