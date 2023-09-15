SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A juvenile was arrested at a home in San Marcos Tuesday in connection to a suspected ghost gun manufacturing operation, authorities said.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, detectives from the sheriff’s Street Narcotics and Gang Team (SNGT) responded to a tip regarding a 15-year-old suspect manufacturing un-serialized, commonly referred to as “ghost” gun, parts.

SDSO says detectives were able to locate the home and obtain access to the room belonging to the juvenile. While searching the location, detectives found a gun part fabrication process, ammunition, and several gun parts.

According to authorities, this included a completed lower handgun assembly. Detectives seized the manufacturing elements, the gun parts, and ammunition.

The teenager was arrested and booked into custody at Juvenile Hall for various firearm-related charges, SDSO confirmed. The department cannot release any further information at this time due to the suspect being a juvenile.