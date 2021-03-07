San Dieguito Union High School District will not yet return to in-person instruction

ENCINITAS—Within hours of reopening, the state still has not approved the San Dieguito Union High School District’s plan to welcome back students for in-person learning.

The district’s superintendent Robert Haley sent out a letter to parents Friday telling them that the district had requested the state’s approval to bring back students for in-person instruction.

But Haley confirmed Sunday that their request has still not been approved.

Several north county parents and students held a press conference this Saturday with signs urging the state to “Reopen SDUHSD Schools.”

The superintendent previously said the district would reopen with or without the state’s approval.

But Haley sent a new statement to parents Sunday night saying in part:

“Unfortunately, we were unable to get Dr. Naomi Bardach, Lead of the Safe Schools for All Team for the State of California to approve our request, even though the San Diego County Public Health Officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, had already done so last Saturday night on February 27.”

The state says for grades 7-12, counties must be in the red, orange or yellow tiers, with a new daily case rate of 7 or less in order for it to be safe to reopen. San Diego is still in the purple tier.

“If you use safety mitigation strategies masks, distancing, ventilation, cleaning then every single study I have seen has shown that it is safer in the classroom than it is the community,” says Allison Stratton with the Parent Association of North County San Diego.

The superintendent says the district team will still welcome students who were assigned to return for their designated days to campus on Monday.

Meanwhile, the state has until Tuesday to approve or deny the district’s request.