San Dieguito Union High School District delays return to in-person learning

SAN DIEGO — The San Dieguito Union High School District announced Friday it will not return to in-person learning until January at the soonest.

The district shared a letter from Superintendent Robert Haley Friday that said students will not return to in-class instruction in November as originally planned.

Full letter from Superintendent Haley:

Dear San Dieguito Union High School District Community,

We have heard and share the concerns from all perspectives of our school community in this challenging time we face. Our guiding principle has always been focused on the health and safety of our students, families, staff, and community. We understand this is complex and there are many voices who passionately want what is best for our students. As we finish the first quarter of the academic year and we begin the second, we want to share an update with the school community.

We have been working diligently since the last academic year on how we can safely return students for on-campus instruction, support, and activities. As we did this, we were and are subject to constantly changing guidance and changing public health orders. To ensure student and staff safety, we developed a Safe Reopening Plan and have continuously updated it as we learned of new information or requirements. Our plans are extensive and cover and meet or exceed all of the requirements we have been given. We have shared our planning with the UC San Diego Return to Learn leads and also with Rady Children’s Hospital. Additionally, our planning has been shared with our Expanded Reopening Committee. Please see our Safe Reopening Page for more information.

We originally recommended a goal of expanding our access to campus for one day a week of in-class instruction for students beginning in the month of November. In order to provide a safe, stable, and sustainable return to campus, and in consideration of maintaining the integrity of our instructional model, we are moving that date to the week of January 4, 2021, for the remainder of Quarter 2. These three weeks will provide opportunities for teachers to prepare students for the end of the first semester.

School sites will continue expanding access for groups in the month of November and December for students to be on campus. Leading up to the week of January 4, each school site will be holding meetings with students and parents to review bell schedules for one day a week in-person learning. In addition, each site will be surveying parents on their intent to return to on-campus activities and each site will be developing cohorts based on these survey results.

Guided by responsible, hopeful decision-making, as we look to Quarter 3, we will collaboratively work to develop a continued option for on-campus learning with the goal of safely educating students. Our goal continues to be the safe return to campus for all students.

Robert Haley

Superintendent

Committed to the Future