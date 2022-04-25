ENCINITAS, Calif. – The San Dieguito Union High School District recently placed its latest superintendent on administrative leave after she made a comment about Asian students’ high success rate. Now, Cheryl James-Ward is fighting back against a possible firing.

Ward talked with FOX 5 about what happens next and why she is fighting for her job. She says that she believes she was targeted by two other board members who were looking for a reason to push her out.

The superintendent claims that boardmembers Michael Allman and Maureen “Mo” Muir pushed her to make specific comments that were taken out of context and that the two are now using the opportunity to find a replacement.

“I believe Micheal Allman and Mo Muir created a situation for a public lynching. Right, and then I was put on leave,” Ward said.

This all comes after Ward says she pushed through an ethnic studies pilot program that Allman and Muir did not agree with. Ward says Allman used her indelicate sentence, which she regrets, to stoke anger against her attempting to push her from her job.

“Truncated statement and a tweet out to the community, and that started a firestorm,” Ward said.

The superintendent has retained council, but has yet to file a lawsuit. A severance package has been offered but Ward says she still has a job to do.

Ward filed a harassment claim on March 10 and believes she is being silenced for attempting to speak up about bad behavior. Now, a group of parents are rallying around Ward and calling for the resignation of Allman.

“I live in the community, I took the job because I love the community and I intend to stay in the job,” Ward said.