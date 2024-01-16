SAN DIEGO — Parents of toddlers in the San Diego Unified School District can enroll their 4-year-olds for Universal Transitional Kindergarten for the 2024-25 school year starting next week.

Signed into law in 2021, the California Comeback Plan allows California to provide free pre-kindergarten to all four-year-olds. The program opened in the 2022-23 school year, and is expected to be fully established by the 2025-26 school year.

San Diego Unified’s Universal Transitional Kindergarten (UTK) pre-enrollment window for the 2024-25 school year opens Monday, Jan. 22 and runs through Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Toddlers who turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2024 are eligible for UTK, which is now considered the first year of school.

Starting Monday, Jan. 22, parents can pre-enroll their toddlers at their school of residence.

San Diego Unified announced 300 more seats are being added for the upcoming school year, bringing the total number of available spots to 5,200.

“The increase in UTK seats being offered for the upcoming school year represents the district’s commitment to our littlest learners,” Early Childhood Education Director Santos Gonzalez said. “Students who complete UTK before enrolling in kindergarten have better outcomes academically, emotionally, and socially.”

UTK students attend a full day of school while building a foundation for kindergarten, the school district says.

UTK classrooms have two teachers. All students receive free breakfast and lunch at school.

Families can contact their neighborhood school directly to complete the UTK enrollment packet as early as Monday. If the school of residence becomes full, families will be offered enrollment at the next closest site with space available. Click here to use the UTK School Finder.

UTK enrollment will continue after the pre-enrollment period through the end of the current school year and through the summer, according to the school district.

“High quality early learning is essential for long-term student success,” Board of Education President Shana Hazan said. “Not only does Universal Transitional Kindergarten help every child reach their potential, our free full-day program in every neighborhood provides a wonderful childcare option for working parents without making a dent in their wallets. From purposeful play and nutritious meals to establishing strong pre-literacy and numeracy skills, it’s great to see so many families tapping into the benefits of UTK.”

In addition to universal free transitional kindergarten, the California Comeback Plan invests $1.9 billion to provide a $1,500 stipend to 3.7 million low-income students, English learners, and foster or homeless youth that can go towards starting a college savings account.

It provides $10 million to expand dual language immersion programs and $300 million to increase the number of state preschool or TK programs and provide more pre-k teacher training. It also invests $490 million to support the building and renovating of state preschool, TK and kindergarten facilities, aiming to open 200,000 new child care slots by 2025-26.