SAN DIEGO — The local health emergency for monkeypox expired on Thursday, according to the County of San Diego Communications Office.

County public health officials said a significant decrease in new cases prompted the decision. There have been five or fewer reported new cases of Mpox per week since mid-October, medical data shows.

The Communications Office said the decline is a result of successful outbreak response measures like contact tracing and vaccines.

The Mpox emergency was first declared on Aug. 2, 2022 as a way to stay ahead of potential spread and ensure available resources, said the county.

“We have reached a point in our MPOX response where a local health emergency is no longer necessary, now that ample testing, treatment, and vaccines are available,” said County Public Health Officer, Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H. “Although the virus remains in the region and there is still work to be done in stopping its spread, I am very proud of how the community and our healthcare partners collaborated in responding to the outbreak and am confident that will continue into the future.”

The Communications Office said the county will continue to provide Mpox vaccines at public health clinics. According to health officials, nearly 13,000 people in San Diego County have received at least one dose of the Mpox vaccine.

Data show San Diego County has had 448 reported Mpox cases since the first case was reported in June, 2022.