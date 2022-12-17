SAN DIEGO — When a question comes to mind, it’s almost second nature for many people to head on over to the most-visited website in the world to search for answers. Google it!

With more 3.5 billion searches per day, according to Google, the global search engine platform is a commonplace for figuring out most of anything.

Google reflected back on the year to determine what San Diego’s most searched and trending topics were in 2022. Some of them may surprise you.

For instance, the San Diego area was the only place in the U.S. that had gyro meat as its top trending recipe. From easy to traditional dishes, see what all the rave is about by checking out one of these most searched dishes.

Another quirky search topic was the area’s top trending animal: orioles birds. Google said San Diego was the only place in the country with it in the top spot. As it turns out, the Hooded Oriole occupies two main zones of San Diego County: the coastal lowland and lower foothills, plus the canyons draining into the Anza–Borrego Desert. That’s according to the San Diego Natural History Museum’s county plant atlas (Google search find).

A Hooded Oriole bird is seen bringing food to a nest. (Adobe Stock Photo)

Changing topics again, San Diego searched for pilates more than anywhere else in the U.S. This may not come as a surprise since America’s Finest City is also recognized as one of country’s most active. Mindbody, an appointment scheduling service primarily used by gyms and fitness centers, ranked San Diego the sixth most active city in the U.S. in 2022 (another Google search find).

When it comes you to music, San Diegans must have a thing for rhymes because rap was the area’s top searched music genre this year, according to Google. A song by American rapper 24kGoldn featuring American hip hop artist Iann Dior — “Mood” — was ranked top rap song of 2022 by Daily Music Roll (Google search approved).

Moving on to trending “near me” searches in San Diego, the city was one of only two places that had earthquake as a top scout, alongside Columbia, South Carolina.

Here’s a list of the top 10 “near me” searches in San Diego for 2022:

Earthquake near me Gas prices near me Drug store near me Cheapest gas near me Pilates near me Cheap gas near me Estate sales near me At home COVID test near me Concert near me Public library near me

New Year’s resolutions aside, Google search is sure to remain a habit that most people will keep come 2023. Only time will tell what San Diegans will be searching up in the coming months. In the meantime, follow the city’s trends with a pilates class, some gryo meat delicacies and maybe a birdwatching session to see what these orioles are all about.