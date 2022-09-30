File photo – Minimum wage employees in San Diego will soon see their wages increase to $14 an hour.

SAN DIEGO — Many workers in San Diego will see a boost to their pay starting next year, with the city set to increase the minimum wage to $16.30.

Employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks within the City of San Diego’s boundaries will see a minimum wage increase from $15 to $16.30 an hour, according to city officials.

The increase in wages is in accordance with the city’s Earned Sick Leave and Minimum Wage Ordinance that was approved in 2016.

“With the cost of living rising, this increase could not come at a more needed time for workers and working families,” said a quote attributed to Mayor Todd Gloria. “This increase means a better ability to make ends meet, put food on the table and spend in our local businesses.”

The ordinance applies to all industries and businesses. Tips and gratuities do not count toward payment of minimum wage.

Updated notices for posting at the workplace are available on the city’s Minimum Wage Program web page. Every employer must post these notices in a conspicuous place at any workplace or job site.