San Diego’s minimum wage will soon increase to $14

SAN DIEGO — Some San Diego workers will see their paycheck boosted in the new year, with the city set to increase the minimum wage to $14.

The city has a map for determining whether a work location falls within San Diego’s boundaries online.

Statewide in 2021, the minimum wage in California for businesses with 25 employees or fewer will be $13. Employers with 26 employees or more will be required to pay $14 per hour, at a minimum.

But some local jurisdictions in California have their own minimum wages, including the city of San Diego, which includes a minor tweak to the state law.

Rather than setting two different rates based on the number of employees at a business, San Diego will simply require all employers to pay a minimum of $14 each hour starting Jan. 1, 2021.

San Diego is on track with the rest of California to gradually raise the minimum hourly rate to $15 for all businesses by 2023 — with smaller employers reaching that rate one year later than the others.

Other California jurisdictions with their own minimum wage requirements include the city and county of Los Angeles, Malibu, Santa Monica and Pasadena, according to the Los Angeles Times.