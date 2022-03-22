SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 28th consecutive day, increasing 2.4 cents to a record $5.946, one day after rising 1.1 cents.

The average price has risen $1.202 during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.4 cents more than one week ago, $1.202 higher than one month ago and $2.025 greater than one year ago.

The average price increased 28.9 cents the previous week.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.