SAN DIEGO — The local classic rock station 101.5 KGB FM will debut a brand new morning show on Monday, iHeartMedia San Diego announced.

Listeners will hear from Clint August, a longtime afternoon personality for the station, along with returning broadcast hosts Sarah Beebe and Chris Boyer.

In November, 101.5 KGB announced that Dave Rickards and Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph, longtime co-hosts of the “DSC” morning radio show, would be retiring.

Beebe and Boyer were both cast members of the DSC morning show.

August has been involved in the San Diego radio scene for the past 24 years. He’s known for making “crank” calls with impersonations of popular celebrities, said iHeartMedia.

“It’s an honor to be a part of a heritage radio station like 101.5 KGB in any capacity, but the move to mornings is truly is a game changer for me,” said August. “Who wouldn’t want to goof around on a microphone with good friends like Sarah and Boyer? They encouraged me to go for this, so I’m forever grateful to them, my co-workers and to management for allowing me to be a part of this exciting new chapter.”

Noreen Ippolito, the market president of iHeartMedia San Diego, chimed in on the station’s newest morning edition by calling Austin “one of the great radio stories” while referencing how he’s grown up in the business.

“He is a true San Diegan and has a heart for all members of the community, particularly for the military and our veterans,” Ippolito said. “We look forward to this new morning trio waking up our friends in San Diego and beyond on the iHeartRadio App.”

The new show, dubbed “KGB Mornings with Sarah, Boyer and Clint,” will hit the airwaves on weekday mornings from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. starting Monday.