SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego responded to a medical emergency 40 miles west of Point Loma Thursday.

According to USCG, watchstanders received a distress call from the fishing vessel Ranger 85 around 3:30 a.m. A crewmember onboard the vessel reported that a 68-year-old man had suffered a laceration and was bleeding.

Officials say the injured man’s blood pressure was also reported to be elevated, prompting USCG to determine that he required a higher level of medical care. At that time, Air Station San Diego launched an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew.

After arriving on the scene, officials say the crew successfully hoisted the man aboard. Once back in San Diego, the injured man was transferred to awaiting EMS personnel for further medical treatment.

The man was reported to be in stable condition, said USCG.