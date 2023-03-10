SAN DIEGO — You may hear loud booms in San Diego in this month, according to officials from Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

In a public service announcement Friday, Camp Pendleton says a noise advisory will be in place starting Saturday, March 11 until Friday, March 17.

There will be live-fire operations with high explosive munitions during those dates, including overnight live-fire on March 14 and 15, officials said.

Depending on atmospheric conditions, the sound of the explosions may be amplified and heard up to 50-miles away.

So if you hear a loud boom in the coming week, this could be the cause.

“Since 1982, Marines have been training on Camp Pendleton so they are prepared to fight our nations battles at a moments notice. Marines must train at all climates and terrains, die and night, because combat has no perfect conditions,” said a Marine spokesperson in a video explaining why these operations are performed.

According to base officials, Camp Pendleton’s landscape and geography makes it perfect for land, sea and air training.

For noise inquiries, Camp Pendleton has directed the public to visit their website or contact the Range Operations Division Office at 725-0357 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“We do what we can to minimize impact and keep the public informed,” stated the Marine spokesperson.