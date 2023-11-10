SAN DIEGO — Though the Veterans Day holiday falls on Saturday, Nov. 11, the City of San Diego will be closing all administrative offices and an array of services a day early.
On Friday, Nov. 10, the city will begin honoring military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces by temporarily halting the following:
- All City of San Diego administrative offices.
- Container sales (trash and recycling bins) at 8353 Miramar Place.
- All city libraries will be closed on Friday and will reopen for scheduled hours on Saturday, Nov. 11.
- City swimming pools and recreation centers.
- Public buildings in Balboa Park, including the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center.
- Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.
- All city reservoirs with the exception of Murray and El Capitan.
- Tecolote Canyon Nature Center.
- Parks and Recreation Department Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices.
- Development Services Department (DSD) permitting services.
- Online services will still be available, including scheduling inspections, making payments or requesting code enforcement investigations.
- Check on permit processing timelines for intake, review and permit issuance.
- Personnel Department’s Employment Information Center, Testing and Background/Fingerprinting offices.
- Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center.
- Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. Anyone experiencing immediate danger or a medical emergency should dial 9-1-1.
- Additional information can be found on the San Diego Police Department’s domestic violence webpage.
Didn’t find what you were looking for? The city announced the following services will operate as normally scheduled:
- Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department.
- Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.
- Miramar Landfill, Greenery, Recycling Center and Mattress Collection Site.
- Murray and El Capitan reservoirs.
- Chollas Lake, weather permitting.
- City golf courses (standard rates apply).
- Mission Bay Golf Course will close at dusk.
- Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, and Tecolote Canyon Natural Park.
- City skate parks.
- San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews.
Lastly, the city explained how the observance of Veterans Day will impact parking. Motorists should be advised of the following:
- Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced.
- All other parking violations will be enforced.
- Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary.
- The city has advised motorists to “please read posted signage. “
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the U.S. observed annually on Nov. 11.