SAN DIEGO — Looking for an apartment within the City of San Diego but want to make sure the neighborhood is suitable for your dog?

According to a new study by Barkably, an online service that helps pet owners find housing in the region, there are three particular areas considered to be the most dog-friendly.

When comparing neighborhoods across San Diego, researchers at Barkably used what they called their signature “Pet Score” rating to take into account how many dog amenities and supply of apartments that welcome dogs were available.

Some amenities considered included dog parks, vets, groomers, and green spaces.

Barkably ranked the following three neighborhoods in the city as the best dog-friendly:

— (No. 3) North Park: The Barkably team said this trendy neighborhood has several parks and dog-friendly establishments, and plenty of pet services. Specially mentioned was the North Park Community Park, which has a off-leash dog area. This neighborhood also has dog services like South Bark Dog Wash, Boulevard Animal Hospital, and North Park Veterinary Clinic.

— (No. 2) Hillcrest: Barkably noted this area for its proximity to Balboa Park, which has Nate’s Point Dog Park and Morley Field Dog Park. The neighborhood also has lots of green spaces, as well as highly rated vets/groomers like Hillcrest Dog Wash, Bodhi Veterinary Clinic and B Street Veterinary Hospital.

— (No. 1) Ocean Beach: This may come as no surprise as this coastal neighborhood is known for Dog Beach, where pets can roam off-leash. Barkably noted that the community itself is very pet-friendly with numerous pet services such as the Dog Beach Dog Wash, Point Loma Veterinary Clinic, Sunset Cliffs Animal Hospital, and many more.

Barkably just launched services in the San Diego area to help pair up renters with apartments that welcome dogs. For every apartment that is secured on the platform, Barkably gives to a local animal shelter.