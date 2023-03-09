Landscape in Japanese Friendship Garden during the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival in Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO — As spring sets in, one of San Diego’s most beloved Balboa Park traditions is back: the Japanese Friendship Garden’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Rooted in the Japanese tradition of hanami, or flower viewing, the time to enjoy the garden’s beautiful and ephemeral blossoms is this weekend only.

The garden will be open Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Last admission will be at 5 p.m.

While visitors can stroll the upper and lower gardens, a variety of performances and fun activities will be hosted by the Friendship Garden, including a children’s area in the lower garden with games.

Guests can also browse and ship from over 25 different food and merchant vendors throughout the garden and for guests 21 and over, the beer and sake will be offered in the Inamori Pavilion.

Tickets can be purchased online. General admission is $14, while VIP tickets for guests looking for a shorter wait time to enter, are $25. Tickets for military, students and seniors with ID are $12 each. Children under six are free.

If you can’t make the festival this weekend, don’t fret.

The cherry blossom bloom generally starts sometime in the months of February to April, with its peak usually lasting about one to two weeks depending on weather conditions. According to the Japanese Friendship Garden, their blossoms are currently about 50% in bloom.

The garden offers daily admission for $14, with a $2 discount for students, seniors and active military. These tickets can either be purchased online or at the door.

Checking out the flowers at the Friendship Garden — a now quintessential San Diego springtime activity — is a must-do for anyone looking to bask in the sights of the gorgeous blossoms.