SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House is asking the community to “Fill the Fridge” with monetary donations this Giving Tuesday, the organization said in a press release.

An increasing number of families are relying on support from nonprofit organizations to put food on the table and the Ronald McDonald House said these donations help to ensure families with hospitalized children have access to daily meals.

All donations made on Giving Tuesday, which falls on Nov. 29, will have double the impact as Nancy Stanley plans to match contributions 100% up to $50,000, the press release noted.

The organization’s goal is to raise $100,000 to keep meals and snacks available free of charge for families at San Diego’s 56-room Ronald McDonald House, which serve as “a home away from home” for those with critically ill or injured children.

Donations can be made here.

San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House is asking the community to “Fill the Fridge” with monetary donations. (Photo released by Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego)

Families at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House are served prepared meals three times a day, with pantry and refrigerated items also available. The organization said basic comfort for these families is made possible through charitable donations.