SAN DIEGO — Thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power after an unexpected outage began shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to the utility company’s outage map, approximately 3,435 customers are affected in the communities of Logan Heights, Mountain View and Lincoln Park.

It is unknown at this time what caused the power outage, but SDG&E said it has crews headed to the site of the issue.

SDG&E expects the power to be restored by midnight.

This comes as the first leg of another storm has begun moving through the region. Strong winds and heavy precipitation are expected to set in Tuesday, bringing conditions that could prompt additional power outages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.